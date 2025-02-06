Seeking Clues to Carlyle (CG) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carlyle Group (CG) will report quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.03 billion, exhibiting an increase of 14.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Carlyle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues' stands at $340.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Revenues- Fund management fees' to come in at $539.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss)' will likely reach $28.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +45.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other' reaching $43.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP' will reach $456.05 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $425.99 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' should come in at $104.54 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $106.65 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' will reach $162.54 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $155.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' to reach $53.11 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45.53 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Inflows' will reach $13.56 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.61 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' should arrive at $173.07 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $161.31 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' at $84.10 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $76.86 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - EOP' of $320.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $307.42 billion.



Carlyle shares have witnessed a change of +0.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

