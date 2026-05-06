Seeking Clues to Carlyle (CG) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Carlyle Group (CG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 20.2%. Revenues are expected to be $898.26 million, down 13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 5.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Carlyle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Global Private Equity- Total' stands at $503.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fee related performance revenues' at $50.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Global Investment Solutions- Total' will reach $184.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Revenues- Fund management fees' of $566.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' should arrive at $166.07 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $164.21 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' will reach $215.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $199.17 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP' reaching $486.25 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $452.61 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' will reach $99.64 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $98.71 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' to reach $173.05 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $160.73 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' should come in at $67.24 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Balance, Beginning of Period' will likely reach $476.87 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $441.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Inflows' to come in at $12.65 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.17 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Carlyle have returned +9.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, CG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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