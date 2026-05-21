Seeking Clues to Capri Holdings (CPRI) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Capri Holdings (CPRI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, indicating an increase of 102.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $803.66 million, representing a decline of 22.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Capri Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Jimmy Choo' stands at $137.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Michael Kors' will reach $665.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Americas (United States, Canada and Latin America)' at $460.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Asia' to reach $109.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -36.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' should come in at $237.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income from operations- Michael Kors' of $27.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.00 million.

Over the past month, Capri Holdings shares have recorded returns of -14.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPRI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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