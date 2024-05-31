Seeking Clues to Campbell (CPB) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Campbell Soup (CPB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.34 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Campbell metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Meals and Beverages' stands at $1.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Snacks' should arrive at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Meals and Beverages' to reach $203.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $182 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Snacks' of $162.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $179 million.



Over the past month, Campbell shares have recorded returns of -5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

