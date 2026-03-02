Seeking Clues to Burlington Stores (BURL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores (BURL) to post quarterly earnings of $4.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.58 billion, up 9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Burlington Stores metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net sales' of $3.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenue' should come in at $5.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales' should arrive at 2.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Stores at period end' stands at 1,212 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,108 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Burlington Stores have experienced a change of +3.7% in the past month compared to the -1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BURL is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.