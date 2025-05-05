Seeking Clues to Bumble (BMBL) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, indicating a decline of 15.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $246.29 million, representing a decrease of 8% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bumble metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Badoo App and Other' should arrive at $46.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Bumble App' to reach $200.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Average Revenue per Paying User' will reach $20.14. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.84.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Badoo App and Other Paying Users' will reach 1.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Bumble App Paying Users' to come in at 2.7 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.73 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Paying Users' should come in at 4.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.02 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User' of $10.85. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.35 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User' reaching $24.70. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26.34 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bumble here>>>



Over the past month, Bumble shares have recorded returns of +14.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BMBL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

