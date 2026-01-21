Seeking Clues to Brown & Brown (BRO) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown (BRO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.61 billion, up 35.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Brown & Brown metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' to reach $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +39.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Investment income' of $30.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +36.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Other' should arrive at $33.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +153.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Retail' should come in at $965.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +51.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Brown & Brown shares have witnessed a change of -1.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BRO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

