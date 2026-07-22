Seeking Clues to Brown & Brown (BRO) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Brown & Brown (BRO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.72 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 34%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Brown & Brown metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Investment income' stands at $24.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' will reach $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +36.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Retail' should arrive at $984.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +41.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues- Other' will likely reach $17.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -30% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Organic growth' to come in at 0.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.6%.

Over the past month, shares of Brown & Brown have returned +10.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Currently, BRO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.