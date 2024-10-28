Seeking Clues to Brinker International (EAT) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brinker International (EAT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 150%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.09 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Brinker International metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Franchise and other revenues' will reach $10.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Company sales- Chili's' should come in at $962.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's' at $106.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change' stands at 9.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Franchise restaurants - Total' to reach 444. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 470.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total restaurants - Brinker International' reaching 1,615. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,651.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Company owned restaurants - Total' of 1,171. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,181.

Analysts predict that the 'Company owned restaurants - Maggiano's - Domestic locations' will reach 50. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Company owned restaurants - Chili's' to come in at 1,121. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,131.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable Sales - Franchise' will likely reach 4.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Franchise restaurants - Chili's - International' should arrive at 346. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 368 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Brinker International have experienced a change of +25.5% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EAT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

