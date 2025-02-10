Seeking Clues to Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to post quarterly earnings of $4.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 52.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.23 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Brighthouse Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net investment income' at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other Revenues' will reach $138.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Premiums' stands at $199.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' will reach $574.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total adjusted revenues- Life' will likely reach $313.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total adjusted revenues- Annuities' should come in at $1.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total adjusted revenues- Run-off' will reach $399.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other' to reach $183.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted earnings- Annuities' should arrive at $307.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $245 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted earnings- Life' of $11.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Brighthouse Financial shares have recorded returns of +31.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BHF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

