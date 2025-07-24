Seeking Clues to Boeing (BA) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Boeing (BA) will announce quarterly loss of -$1.47 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 49.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $21.86 billion, increasing 29.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Boeing metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Global Services' reaching $5.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Defense, Space & Security' will reach $6.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commercial Airplanes' should come in at $9.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +65.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Deliveries - Total' at 130 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 120 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737' will likely reach 94 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 70 .

Analysts forecast 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787' to reach 20 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777' of 9 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7 .

The consensus estimate for 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767' stands at 8 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6 .

Analysts predict that the 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services' will reach $941.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $870.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Boeing have returned +17.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. Currently, BA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.