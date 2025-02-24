Seeking Clues to Bloom Energy (BE) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bloom Energy (BE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 357.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $511.65 million, increasing 43.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bloom Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Installation' should arrive at $44.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +71.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service' should come in at $60.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Electricity' at $16.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product' will likely reach $403.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +54.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product accepted (in 100 kilowatt systems)' will reach 1,186.98 KW. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 751 KW.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit (loss)- Product' reaching $167.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89.31 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit (loss)- Electricity' will reach $3.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.39 million.



Shares of Bloom Energy have experienced a change of -18.9% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

