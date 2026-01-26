Seeking Clues to Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Blackstone Inc. (BX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, indicating a decline of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.61 billion, representing a decline of 12.9% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Blackstone Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income' should arrive at $157.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +514.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Total Management Fees, Net' should come in at $514.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Base Management Fees' to come in at $633.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Revenues- Multi-Asset Investing- Total Management Fees, Net' will reach $141.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity' of $240.28 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $212.18 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate' stands at $283.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $278.92 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance' to reach $320.45 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $264.62 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management' at $929.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $830.71 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Assets Under Management - Credit & Insurance' will reach $449.87 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $375.51 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Assets Under Management - Real Estate' reaching $323.43 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $315.35 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Assets Under Management' will reach $1278.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1127.18 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Assets Under Management - Private Equity' will likely reach $410.13 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $352.17 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned -3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, BX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

