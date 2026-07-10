Seeking Clues to BlackRock (BLK) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock (BLK) to post quarterly earnings of $12.63 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $6.75 billion, up 24.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BlackRock metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Technology services revenue' of $552.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity subtotal' to come in at $2.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +29.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue' to reach $5.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +25.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Distribution fees' will likely reach $392.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Long-Term' at $5.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +26.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income- ETFs' will reach $447.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity- ETFs' should come in at $1.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +32.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees' should arrive at $259.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +175.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net inflows' will reach $115.96 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $67.74 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets under management - Cash management' reaching $1082.05 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $969.70 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Assets Under Management' stands at $14837.35 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12527.59 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management' will reach $13.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.95 billion.

Shares of BlackRock have experienced a change of +0.3% in the past month compared to the +2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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