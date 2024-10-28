Seeking Clues to Biogen (BIIB) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc. (BIIB) to post quarterly earnings of $3.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.44 billion, down 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Biogen metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Total' to come in at $434.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total' will reach $412.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Contract manufacturing, royalty and other revenue' to reach $147.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -51.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product, net' will reach $1.85 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Rest of World' of $280.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- United States' reaching $154.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Rest of world' will reach $191.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- United States' at $39.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- United States' will likely reach $214.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Rest of world' stands at $192.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fumarate- United States' should arrive at $188.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fumarate- Rest of World' should come in at $214.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Biogen have returned -6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, BIIB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

