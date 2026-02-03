Seeking Clues to BILL Holdings (BILL) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that BILL Holdings (BILL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $399.75 million, increasing 10.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific BILL Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers' should arrive at $35.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription and transaction fees' will likely reach $364.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription and transaction fees- Subscription fees' will reach $68.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription and transaction fees- Transaction fees' stands at $295.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Payment Volume' at $93.86 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.00 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Transactions Processed' will reach 35.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of BILL Holdings have returned -22.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Currently, BILL carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

