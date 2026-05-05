Seeking Clues to Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson (BDX) will report quarterly earnings of $2.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 17.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.67 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 11.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Becton Dickinson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- BD Interventional' stands at $1.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interventional- Surgery' should come in at $410.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Interventional- Peripheral Intervention' will reach $507.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Interventional- Urology and Critical Care' will likely reach $438.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Connected Care- Medication Management Solutions- International' at $156.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Connected Care- Medication Management Solutions- United States' should arrive at $653.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States' of $283.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States' to come in at $349.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Interventional- United States' reaching $939.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Interventional- Surgery- International' will reach $107.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +14% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- International' will reach $226.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- International' to reach $86.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

Shares of Becton Dickinson have demonstrated returns of -5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BDX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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