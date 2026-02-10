Seeking Clues to Baxter (BAX) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baxter International (BAX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.79 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Baxter metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals' will likely reach $636.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery' to reach $306.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should come in at $68.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +469.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Front Line Care' to come in at $285.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S.' should arrive at $200.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Sales- International' will reach $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery- U.S.' of $166.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery- International' stands at $138.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Other- U.S.' will reach $38.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +867.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Other- International' will reach $21.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +173.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Front Line Care- U.S.' at $212.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Front Line Care- International' reaching $71.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Baxter have returned +7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. Currently, BAX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.