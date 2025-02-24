Seeking Clues to Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.04 per share, reflecting a decline of 1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.77 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bath & Body Works metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada' to come in at $2.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Net Sales- International' to reach $87.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada' should come in at $616.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP)' stands at 1,893. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,850.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP)' will likely reach 112. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 111 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP)' at 1,782. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,739 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP)' will reach 486. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 454.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - Total - Stores (EOP)' will reach 518. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 485.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP)' should arrive at 32. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.



Shares of Bath & Body Works have experienced a change of +4.3% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BBWI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

