Seeking Clues to Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, indicating an increase of 21.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.42 billion, representing an increase of 2.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bath & Body Works metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada' to reach $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Net Sales- International' stands at $65.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada' of $265.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP)' should come in at 1,903. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,855 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP)' will reach 113. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 111.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP)' reaching 1,790. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,744.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Total Selling Square Feet' should arrive at 5.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.94 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Average Store Size (selling square feet)' will likely reach 2.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.83 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP)' will reach 506. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 455 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - Total - Stores (EOP)' to come in at 541. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 486.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP)' at 35. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bath & Body Works here>>>



Over the past month, Bath & Body Works shares have recorded returns of +2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BBWI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.