Seeking Clues to Banner (BANR) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Banner (BANR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $170.27 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Banner metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (tax equivalent)' stands at 4.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 59.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.0%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total non-performing assets' at $45.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.62 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total non-performing loans' to come in at $40.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $36.96 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should arrive at $15.40 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.97 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total non-interest income' to reach $18.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.04 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income' will reach $150.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $140.54 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)' reaching $155.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $143.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking operations' will likely reach $3.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.69 million.

Shares of Banner have experienced a change of -4.4% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BANR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.