Seeking Clues to The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, indicating an increase of 15.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.74 billion, representing an increase of 4.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Bank of New York Mellon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Market and Wealth Services- Total revenue' will likely reach $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Securities Services- Total fee and other revenue' will reach $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Securities Services- Net interest income' should arrive at $631.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Securities Services- Total revenue' reaching $2.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Investment and Wealth Management- Total revenue' will reach $840.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' stands at 6.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.9% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' of $356.36 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $346.13 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' at 14.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Nonperforming Loans' to come in at $282.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $276 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - Total' to reach $2,090.18 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,020 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Nonperforming Assets' will reach $283.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $278 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' should come in at 14.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon have demonstrated returns of -12.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -12.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

