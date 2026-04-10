Seeking Clues to Bank of America (BAC) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America (BAC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10%. Revenues are expected to be $29.64 billion, up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bank of America metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE basis)' to come in at 61.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total earning assets - Average balance' will reach $3061.96 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2966.84 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Book value per share of common stock' should arrive at $38.98 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $36.39 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosed properties' will likely reach $6.47 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.20 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Performing Loans' of $6.55 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.08 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 12.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' at 6.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $14.28 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.92 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income- Fully taxable-equivalent basis' to reach $15.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.59 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Investment and brokerage services' stands at $5.35 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.81 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Investment banking fees' reaching $1.71 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.52 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total fees and commissions' should come in at $10.24 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.42 billion.

Over the past month, Bank of America shares have recorded returns of +11.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BAC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.