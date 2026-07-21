Seeking Clues to Baker Hughes (BKR) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Baker Hughes (BKR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, reflecting a decline of 19.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.49 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Baker Hughes metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment' will likely reach $3.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Industrial & Energy Technology' to come in at $3.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Gas Technology Services' will reach $820.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Climate Technology Solutions' will reach $216.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- North America' should come in at $936.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International' to reach $2.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Middle East/Asia' of $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of -22.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Europe/CIS/Sub-Saharan Africa' at $567.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology - Gas Technology Services' reaching $918.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $986.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Orders - Climate Technology Solutions' will reach $292.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $923.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology' should arrive at $3.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.53 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology - Gas Technology Equipment' stands at $1.64 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $781.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Baker Hughes have returned -6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Currently, BKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.