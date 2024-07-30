Seeking Clues to AvalonBay (AVB) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to post quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. Revenues are expected to be $718.49 million, up 4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AvalonBay metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Rental and other income' will likely reach $715.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Same Store Economic Occupancy' stands at 95.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation expense' to come in at $211.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $200.55 million.



Shares of AvalonBay have experienced a change of +2% in the past month compared to the +0.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AVB is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

