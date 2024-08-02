Seeking Clues to Atmos (ATO) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Atmos Energy (ATO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $924.75 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Atmos metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment' will reach $233.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Distribution segment' should come in at $691.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage' of $115.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $97.57 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Distribution' should arrive at $112.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $71.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Atmos have returned +13% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, ATO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.