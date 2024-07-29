Seeking Clues to Atlassian (TEAM) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Atlassian (TEAM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, indicating an increase of 3.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.13 billion, representing an increase of 20.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 24% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Atlassian metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscription' stands at $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +34.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other' will reach $53.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Cloud' reaching $742.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Data Center' of $327.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +41.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Marketplace and other' to reach $57.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Customers' to come in at 308,187. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 250,000 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Atlassian have returned +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, TEAM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

