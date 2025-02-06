Seeking Clues to Assurant (AIZ) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Assurant (AIZ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.96 per share, indicating a decline of 13.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.05 billion, representing an increase of 1.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Assurant metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fees and other income' should come in at $447.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net earned premiums, fees and other income' will likely reach $2.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income' should arrive at $134.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Corporate & Other' to reach $8.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +40.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenues- Global Lifestyle' at $2.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Global Housing' to come in at $636.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net investment income- Corporate & Other' will reach $8.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global Housing- Net earned premiums, fees and other income' of $607.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fees and other income- Global Housing' will reach $46.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net earned premiums- Global Housing' will reach $560.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums, fees and other income' stands at $2.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle' reaching $387.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Assurant here>>>



Shares of Assurant have experienced a change of +4.6% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AIZ is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.