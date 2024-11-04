Seeking Clues to ArcelorMittal (MT) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (MT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 47.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.76 billion, exhibiting a decline of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ArcelorMittal metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- NAFTA' should come in at $2.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Brazil' will reach $3.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Mining' at $625.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Europe' reaching $7.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of -19% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Crude steel production - NAFTA' will likely reach 2,177.37 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,122 Kmt.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Shipments Steel - Total' will reach 13.62 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.7 Kmt.

Analysts expect 'Shipments Steel - Europe' to come in at 6,920.37 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,538 Kmt.

Analysts forecast 'Shipments Steel - Brazil' to reach 3,632.46 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,599 Kmt.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Shipments Steel - NAFTA' should arrive at 2,532.90 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,527 Kmt.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Crude steel production - Europe' will reach 7,576.52 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,475 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Crude steel production - Brazil' stands at 3,796.77 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,669 Kmt.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographical Shipments Steel - Brazil - Flat' of 2,323.94 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,328 Kmt in the same quarter last year.



Shares of ArcelorMittal have experienced a change of -4.3% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

