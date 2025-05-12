Seeking Clues to Applied Materials (AMAT) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Applied Materials (AMAT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.31 per share, indicating an increase of 10.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.12 billion, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Applied Materials metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Applied Global Services' reaching $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems' to reach $5.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets' of $250.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Corporate and Other' should arrive at $20.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -42.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Applied Materials have demonstrated returns of +7.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMAT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

