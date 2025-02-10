Seeking Clues to Applied Materials (AMAT) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Applied Materials (AMAT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, reflecting an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.16 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Applied Materials metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Corporate and Other' will reach $26.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -66.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems' will reach $5.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets' of $175.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Applied Global Services' stands at $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.



Over the past month, Applied Materials shares have recorded returns of +4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMAT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

