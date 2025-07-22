Seeking Clues to Aon (AON) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Aon (AON) to post quarterly earnings of $3.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16%. Revenues are expected to be $4.13 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Aon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions' at $665.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Health Solutions' of $749.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Wealth Solutions' will reach $549.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions' to reach $2.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 4.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' should arrive at 4.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' reaching 4.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.0%.

The consensus estimate for 'Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth' stands at 4.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 5.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.0%.

Shares of Aon have experienced a change of -2.5% in the past month compared to the +5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

