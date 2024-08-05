Seeking Clues to ANI (ANIP) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, indicating a decline of 27.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $127.62 million, representing an increase of 9.5% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ANI metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Generic pharmaceutical products' should arrive at $69.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products' stands at $41.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +72.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Established brand pharmaceutical products, royalties, and other pharmaceutical services' to come in at $15.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of -45.3% year over year.



Over the past month, ANI shares have recorded returns of -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ANIP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

