Seeking Clues to Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $14.44 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Anheuser-Busch Inbev metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- South America' will reach $3.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Middle Americas' will reach $4.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- North America' at $3.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies' stands at $144.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America' should arrive at 38,613.75 KhL. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 38,635 KhL in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volume in Hectoliters - South America' will likely reach 45,210.35 KhL. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 46,704 KhL.

Analysts forecast 'Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific' to reach 16,042.21 KhL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15,465 KhL in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Volume in Hectoliters - North America' of 20,327.48 KhL. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19,738 KhL.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Volume in Hectoliters - Global Export and Holding Companies' should come in at 173.67 KhL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 200 KhL in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Anheuser-Busch Inbev here>>>



Over the past month, Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have recorded returns of +10.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BUD will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

