Seeking Clues to Amplitude (AMPL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $90.09 million, up 15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Amplitude metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Dollar-based Net Retention Rate' to reach 104.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 100.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Paying Customers' should arrive at 4,800 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,875 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' reaching $360.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $312.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Amplitude shares have recorded returns of -36.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMPL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

