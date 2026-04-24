Seeking Clues to Amphenol (APH) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Amphenol (APH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 50.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.11 billion, increasing 47.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Amphenol metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions' will reach $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' should arrive at $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Communications Solutions' of $4.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +73%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' stands at $270.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $204.50 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Communications Solutions' to come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $660.80 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions' at $415.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $311.20 million.

Over the past month, shares of Amphenol have returned +22% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. Currently, APH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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