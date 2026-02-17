Seeking Clues to AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, indicating a decline of 70.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $723.87 million, representing a decline of 1.5% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AMN Healthcare metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions' should come in at $168.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions' stands at $465.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions' of $89.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions' at $32.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.93 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions' to reach $29.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions' will likely reach $13.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.03 million.

Over the past month, AMN Healthcare shares have recorded returns of -14.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.