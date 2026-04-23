Seeking Clues to American Tower (AMT) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, American Tower (AMT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.65 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain American Tower metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total operating revenues- Data Centers' reaching $281.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total operating revenues- Services' will reach $70.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total operating revenues- Total Property' stands at $2.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Total International' to reach $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Latin America' should arrive at $404.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' to come in at $252.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada' will reach 0.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance' should come in at 41,794 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 41,868 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total - Ending Balance' of 149,305 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 148,637 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International' will likely reach 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'International - Ending Balance' at 107,674 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 106,769 .

American Tower shares have witnessed a change of +5.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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