Seeking Clues to American Financial (AFG) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, American Financial Group (AFG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.02 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain American Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums' will reach $1.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will likely reach $189.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium' should come in at $752.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Property and Transportation- Net earned premium' reaching $626.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Property and Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio' will reach 31.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Property and Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio' will reach 60.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.2% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Property and Casualty - Combined Ratio - Specialty' should arrive at 91.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 91.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Property and Transportation - Combined Ratio' stands at 95.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 94.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio' to reach 66.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio' of 29.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 29.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Specialty Financial - Underwriting Expense Ratio' at 50.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 54.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Specialty Financial - Loss and LAE Ratio' to come in at 37.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 40.9%.



