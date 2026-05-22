Seeking Clues to American Eagle (AEO) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 137.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.18 billion, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American Eagle metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net revenue- American Eagle' reaching $716.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net revenue- Aerie' should arrive at $433.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - AE Brand' will reach 801 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 828 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFL/NE)' should come in at 341 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 321 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' at 1,175 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,176 .

Analysts forecast 'Gross square footage - Total' to reach 7 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (loss)- American Eagle' will reach $88.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $49.47 million.

Over the past month, shares of American Eagle have returned -9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.5% change. Currently, AEO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.