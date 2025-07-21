Seeking Clues to American Airlines (AAL) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines (AAL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 27.5%. Revenues are expected to be $14.29 billion, down 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 48.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Airlines metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Passenger' should come in at $13.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other' reaching $992.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Cargo' to come in at $201.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger revenue- Domestic' of $9.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger revenue- Latin America' will reach $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger revenue- Total International' will reach $3.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger revenue- Pacific' will reach $335.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total' stands at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total' at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger load factor (percent) - Total' to reach 84.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger revenue per ASM - Total' will likely reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenue per ASM - Total' should arrive at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of American Airlines have returned +17.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, AAL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.