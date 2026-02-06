Seeking Clues to Ameren (AEE) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ameren (AEE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.09 billion, increasing 7.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ameren metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution' should arrive at $523.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' should come in at $280.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total' at $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total' will likely reach $527.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Natural gas' to come in at $327.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri' reaching $43.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' will reach $284.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Electric' will reach $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total' will reach $208.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Electric Sales - Ameren Total' of 16648 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15929 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh.

Shares of Ameren have demonstrated returns of +5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AEE is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.