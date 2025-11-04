Seeking Clues to Ameren (AEE) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ameren (AEE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.41 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ameren metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution' should come in at $586.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' will likely reach $122.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total' of $623.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Natural gas' to reach $140.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri' will reach $17.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' should arrive at $122.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Electric' stands at $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts expect 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total' to come in at $238.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Electric Sales - Ameren Total' at 18549 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18565 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Ameren Missouri' reaching $578.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $387.00 million.

Shares of Ameren have experienced a change of -3.2% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AEE is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.