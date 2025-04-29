Seeking Clues to Ameren (AEE) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ameren (AEE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, indicating an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.98 billion, representing an increase of 9.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ameren metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution' will reach $543.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' will reach $395.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total' to come in at $821.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total' to reach $519.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Natural gas' will reach $459.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri' will likely reach $60.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' at $400.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Electric' reaching $1.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total' should come in at $194.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Electric Sales - Ameren Total' of 16,855.46 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17,140 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Ameren Missouri' should arrive at $81.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45 million.



Over the past month, shares of Ameren have returned -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Currently, AEE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

