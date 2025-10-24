Seeking Clues to Alphabet (GOOGL) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Alphabet (GOOGL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share, indicating an increase of 7.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $84.57 billion, representing an increase of 13.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alphabet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Google properties' will reach $65.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Google Cloud' should arrive at $14.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +29.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- YouTube ads' to reach $10.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Google advertising' to come in at $72.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Google Search & other' stands at $55.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Google Network' will reach $7.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- EMEA' should come in at $29.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- United States' reaching $48.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other Americas (Canada and Latin America)' will reach $6.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- APAC' at $17.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total TAC (traffic acquisition costs)' of $15.00 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.72 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Headcount (Number of employees)' will likely reach 187,952 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 181,269 in the same quarter last year.

