Seeking Clues to Alnylam (ALNY) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) will announce quarterly loss of $0.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 144.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $529.8 million, declining 29.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alnylam metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product revenues, net' reaching $414.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Royalty revenue' will reach $22.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +125.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo' will reach $42.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +47.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Product Revenues- Givlaari' to come in at $65.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra' to reach $240.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +61.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Product Revenues- Onpattro' will reach $65.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo- United States' of $15.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +61.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra- United States' at $153.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Product Revenue- Givlaari- United States' stands at $42.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Product Revenue- Onpattro- United States' should come in at $18.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.7% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Alnylam here>>>



Over the past month, Alnylam shares have recorded returns of +3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALNY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.