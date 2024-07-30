Seeking Clues to Alnylam (ALNY) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) will report quarterly loss of $0.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 67.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $452.73 million, exhibiting an increase of 42% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alnylam metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product revenues, net' at $364.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Royalty revenue' will likely reach $15.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +116.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues from research collaborators' reaching $75.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1184.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo' should arrive at $36.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +51% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Product Revenues- Givlaari' should come in at $61.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra' to reach $205.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +55.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Product Revenues- Onpattro' stands at $57.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -36.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra- United States' will reach $134.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Product Revenue- Givlaari- United States' to come in at $38.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Product Revenue- Onpattro- United States' will reach $12.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -49.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Alnylam have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the +0.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALNY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

