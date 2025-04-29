Seeking Clues to Alnylam (ALNY) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) will report quarterly loss of $0.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 250%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $588.18 million, exhibiting an increase of 19% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Alnylam metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Product revenues, net' of $464.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' will likely reach $30.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +189.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net revenues from research collaborators' stands at $93.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Product Revenues- Oxlumo' reaching $44.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Product Revenues- Givlaari' should arrive at $67.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Product Revenues- Amvuttra' will reach $300.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +53.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Product Revenues- Onpattro' will reach $51.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26%.



Alnylam shares have witnessed a change of -5.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALNY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

