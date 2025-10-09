Seeking Clues to Albertsons Companies (ACI) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 23.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $18.9 billion, increasing 1.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Albertsons Companies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Fuel' to come in at $951.30 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores at end of quarter' should arrive at 2,267 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,267 .

Analysts forecast 'Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet' to reach 112.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 112.80 million.

Over the past month, Albertsons Companies shares have recorded returns of -6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

