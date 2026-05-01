Seeking Clues to Albemarle (ALB) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Albemarle (ALB) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 788.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.33 billion, increasing 23% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 18.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Albemarle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Energy Storage' of $775.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +47.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Specialties' will reach $319.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Ketjen' should arrive at $240.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Storage' will likely reach $295.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $186.36 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties' to reach $55.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.67 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Ketjen' reaching $33.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.59 million.

Shares of Albemarle have demonstrated returns of +10.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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